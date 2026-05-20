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WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
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20.05.2026 13:00:00
The Private Credit Debate Isn't Going Away. Here's What Investors Should Know.
There has been a lot of debate about private credit over the past year. Proponents will contend that these investments can generate above-average fixed-income returns over the long run. However, detractors have argued that the sector poses systemic risk to the global economy and could result in significant capital losses for investors. Here's a closer look at what investors should know about the private credit debate.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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