Probability PLCShs Aktie
WKN DE: A0KFA0 / ISIN: GB00B16KQ132
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24.07.2026 10:06:00
The Probability of a July Fed Rate Hike Has Tripled Over the Last Week -- Here's Why
Throughout history, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have demonstrated a knack for climbing the proverbial wall of worry. Thus far, geopolitical concerns stemming from the Iran war haven't stopped Wall Street's major stock indexes from reaching new highs.However, inflation isn't a concern that's easily swept under the rug -- just ask the policymakers at the Federal Reserve.A tough decision on interest rates awaits Fed Chair Kevin Warsh and the FOMC next week. Image source: Official Federal Reserve Photo.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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