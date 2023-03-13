|
13.03.2023 10:00:00
The problem with development speed
Developers are the new kingmakers, the saying goes, and so companies spend a great deal of time trying to enable developers to move faster. And faster. And faster. The problem with this focus on speed is that “development velocity … and launch throughput are entirely the wrong optimization,” argues product management guru Itamar Gilad. It’s not that developer productivity is bad. Far from it. It’s just that obsessing over development speed has blinded us to the greater importance of delivering fewer but higher-impact projects.To read this article in full, please click here
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!