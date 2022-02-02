The proposal by the Nomination Committee for election of the Board of Directors of Bilia AB





The Nomination Committee of Bilia AB submits the following proposals to be presented at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders to be held on April 7, 2022, regarding number of members of the Board and election of members of the Board.

The Nomination Committee proposes eight members of the Board with no deputy members.

The Nomination Committee proposes re-election of the following persons: Gunnar Blomkvist, Anna Engebretsen, Ingrid Jonasson Blank, Nicklas Paulson, Jan Pettersson, Mats Qviberg and Jon Risfelt. Eva Eriksson and Mats Holgerson have declined re-election.

New election of Caroline af Ugglas is proposed. Caroline af Ugglas, born 1958, is board member of ACQ Bure, AMF pension, Beijer Alma (publ) and Lifco (publ). She was previously deputy Managing Director at Svenskt Näringsliv and before that Head of Equities and Corporate Governance at Skandia Liv. Caroline af Ugglas holds Economic degree from Stockholm University. She is independent in relation to the company, the company management and in relation to the major shareholders of the company.

The Nomination Committee believes that Caroline af Ugglas is a good addition to the board with her experience from change management, sustainability and finance. Overall the Nomination Committee believes that Caroline af Ugglas’ profile meets the requirements demanded by Bilia’s operations.

The Nomination Committee proposes Mats Qviberg to be re-elected as chairman of the Board.

The members of the Nomination Committee are Tim Floderus (Investment AB Öresund, chairman), Mats Qviberg (as Chairman of the Board), Sofia Olsson (Anna Engebretsen and family), Katarina Hammar (Nordea Investment Funds) and Emilie Westholm (Folksam).

Information about all persons proposed as members of the Board is available on Bilia AB’s website. The Nomination Committee’s complete proposal will be announced in the notice of the Annual General Meeting.

The recommendations and reasoned statements will at the same time be available on Bilia AB’s website.

The Nomination Committee in Bilia AB (publ)

For further information please contact:

Tim Floderus, chairman of the Nomination Committee, phone +46 (0)8 402 33 23

Facts about the Bilia Group

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car dealers with a leading position within service and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. Bilia has about 160 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells cars of the brand Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Mercedes, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Porsche, Nissan, Dacia, Smart and Alpine and transport vehicles of the brand Renault, Toyota, Mercedes, Nissan and Dacia and trucks of the brand Mercedes.

Bilia has today a fully expanded business with sales of new cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and repair workshops, tyres and car glass and financing, insurance, car washes, fuel stations and auto salvage under the same roof, which gives a unique offer.

Bilia reported a turnover of about SEK 30 bn in 2020 and had about 4,700 employees.

