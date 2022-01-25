TAALERI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 25 JANUARY 2022 AT 14:00 (EET)

The proposal of Taaleri’s Shareholders' Nomination Board for the composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors

Proposal for the composition of the Board of Directors

Taaleri’s Shareholders' Nomination Board proposes to the next Annual General Meeting, which is planned to be held on 6 April 2022, that the number of members of the Board of Directors for the term expiring at the close of the Annual General Meeting 2022 will be six (6), and that

Juhani Elomaa, Hanna Maria Sievinen, Tuomas Syrjänen, Elina Björklund and Petri Castrén are re-elected as Board members and Jouni Takakarhu is elected as new member of the Board,

Juhani Elomaa is elected as the Chairperson of the Board and Hanna Maria Sievinen as the Deputy Chairperson of the Board.

Juha Laaksonen, who is currently the Deputy Chairperson of the Board, has announced that he will no longer be available for the election of Board members.

The nomination Board has evaluated that all Board nominees are independent of the company, except Juhani Elomaa, who has been involved in Taaleri Plc during the last three years on a non-temporary basis. Additionally, the nomination Board has evaluated that all Board nominees are independent of significant shareholders of the company.

The members of the Board of Directors are presented on Taaleri’s website:

https://www.taaleri.com/en/corporate-responsibility/governance/board-of-directors-and-committees

The new member of the Board of Directors, Jouni Takakarhu’s CV is attached to this release.



Proposal for the remuneration of the Board of Directors

The Nomination Board proposes that the annual remuneration is as follows:

EUR 55,000 for the Chairperson of the Board (2021: EUR 55,000),

EUR 41,000 for the Vice-Chairperson of the Board (2021: EUR 41,000),

EUR 41,000 for the Chairperson of the Board's Audit Committee (2021: EUR 41,000),

EUR 35,000 for each other Board member (2021: EUR 35,000).

In addition, the Nomination Board proposes that a meeting-specific fee of EUR 1,000 to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee and EUR 500 be paid to each other member of the Audit Committee (2021: EUR 1,000 to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee and EUR 500 to other members).

The annual remuneration will cover the entire term of office and Committee work.

The Nomination Committee of the Board of Directors proposes additionally, that travel, and accommodation expenses of the members are paid against invoices when the meeting of the Board of Directors and the Committees takes place outside members’ domicile.

The Shareholders´ Nomination Board

The Shareholder’ Nomination Board consists of Peter Fagernäs (Oy Hermitage Ab’s Chairman of the Board), who acts as the Chairman of the Nomination Board. The other members of the Nomination Board are Pertti Laine, Veikko Laine Oy’s Chairman of the Board, and Juhani Elomaa, Taaleri Plc’s Chairman of the Board.

Taaleri’s Board of Directors will include these proposals into the notice of the Annual General Meeting of 2022.

Taaleri Plc

Communications

Further information, please contact:

Peter Fagernäs, Chairperson of Taaleri’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board, + 358 50 523 5831

Janne Koikkalainen, Head of Legal, Taaleri Plc, + 358 40 501 2691, janne.koikkalainen@taaleri.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.taaleri.com





Taaleri in brief

Taaleri is a Nordic investment and asset manager with an emphasis on renewable energy and other alternative investments. We channel capital towards economically profitable undertakings that have a lasting positive impact on the environment and society. We are a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) since 2010, and we joined the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative in 2021. Taaleri’s vision is to be a Nordic forerunner in alternative investments focusing on sustainability.

Taaleri has two business segments: Private Asset Management and Strategic Investments. Private Asset Management consists of renewable energy, real estate, bioindustry and infrastructure businesses. The Strategic Investments segment includes Garantia Insurance Company Ltd.

Taaleri has EUR 2.1 bn of assets under management in its private equity funds and co-investments. The company has approximately 120 employees. Taaleri Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.taaleri.com

Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com





Attachment