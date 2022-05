The pros and cons of buying supermarket own-brand food

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Should you, as George Eustice says, buy the budget beans – or does a lower price mean a drop in quality?Critics of the government have seized on comments made by the environment secretary, George Eustice, who suggested people could help ease the cost of living crisis by buying value-brand food.Opponents pointed out that this would barely scratch the surface when energy bills have soared by 54% and the most vulnerable are already buying the cheapest foods. Continue reading...