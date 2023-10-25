THE PROSTATE CANCER FOUNDATION AND BAYER ANNOUNCE FIRST EVER BAYER-PCF DAROLUTAMIDE CHALLENGE AWARDS

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) and Bayer today announced two 2023 Bayer-PCF Darolutamide Challenge Awards totaling $2 million to support clinical investigations on darolutamide in prostate cancer.

In 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Bayer's Nubeqa® (darolutamide), an androgen receptor inhibitor (ARI), for the treatment of adults with non-metastatic, castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC). In 2022, darolutamide was FDA-approved in combination with docetaxel chemotherapy for adults with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC), or metastatic prostate cancer patients receiving their first line of hormonal treatment.

"We are proud and pleased to work with Bayer on these awards," said Howard R. Soule, PhD, PCF Executive Vice President and Chief Science Officer. "We congratulate the investigators and look forward with great anticipation to the results of their research."

"Prostate Cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men with nearly 35,000 expected to die from this disease in the U.S. this year.2 While we have made great progress, continued research is essential," said Iain Webb, Vice President and Head of U.S. Medical Affairs, Oncology at Bayer. "Collaborating with other innovators brings new research to the forefront, which has the potential to lead to new clinical uses for treatment options. We congratulate the winners of these awards and are excited to see the results of the research."

The teams awarded 2023 Bayer-PCF Darolutamide Challenge Awards are:

Principal Investigators: Praful Ravi, MD, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; David Einstein, MD, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Co-Investigators: Heather Jacene, MD, Mary-Ellen Taplin, MD, Jacob Berchuck, MD, all of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; Steve Balk, MD, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Young Investigator:Daniel Fein, MD, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Project Title: Darolutamide to Augment Radiotheranostic Therapy in Biochemically Recurrent Prostate Cancer (DART-BCR)

Principal Investigators: Russell Szmulewitz, MD, Megan Huisingh-Scheetz, MPH, MD, University of Chicago

Young Investigator: Nabiel Mir, MBBS, University of Chicago

Project Title: DAROSTEP: Evaluating Step Counts as a Biomarker and its Relationship on Treatment Outcomes in Vulnerable Patients with Metastatic Hormone-Sensitive Prostate Cancer on Darolutamide and Androgen Deprivation Therapy

About NUBEQA® (darolutamide)1

NUBEQA is an androgen receptor inhibitor (ARi) with a distinct chemical structure that competitively inhibits androgen binding, AR nuclear translocation, and AR-mediated transcription.

On July 30, 2019, the FDA approved NUBEQA® (darolutamide) based on the ARAMIS trial, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center Phase III study, which evaluated the safety and efficacy of oral NUBEQA in patients with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC).

Based on results from the ARASENS trial, a randomized, Phase III, multi-center, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, NUBEQA plus androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) and docetaxel was approved on August 5, 2022 for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC).

NUBEQA is also being investigated in additional studies across various stages of prostate cancer, including in the ARANOTE Phase III trial evaluating NUBEQA plus ADT versus ADT alone for mHSPC, as well as in the Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate Cancer Trials Group (ANZUP) led international Phase III co-operative group DASL-HiCaP (ANZUP1801) trial evaluating NUBEQA as an adjuvant treatment for localized prostate cancer with very high risk of recurrence. Information about these trials can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov.

Developed jointly by Bayer and Orion Corporation, a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company, NUBEQA is indicated for the treatment of adults with nmCRPC or with mHSPC in combination with docetaxel.1 Filings in other regions are underway or planned.

INDICATIONS

NUBEQA® (darolutamide) is an androgen receptor inhibitor indicated for the treatment of adult patients with:

Non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC)

Metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) in combination with docetaxel

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Warnings & Precautions

Ischemic Heart Disease – In a study of patients with nmCRPC (ARAMIS), ischemic heart disease occurred in 3.2% of patients receiving NUBEQA versus 2.5% receiving placebo, including Grade 3-4 events in 1.7% vs. 0.4%, respectively. Ischemic events led to death in 0.3% of patients receiving NUBEQA vs. 0.2% receiving placebo. In a study of patients with mHSPC (ARASENS), ischemic heart disease occurred in 3.2% of patients receiving NUBEQA with docetaxel vs. 2% receiving placebo with docetaxel, including Grade 3-4 events in 1.3% vs. 1.1%, respectively. Ischemic events led to death in 0.3% of patients receiving NUBEQA with docetaxel vs. 0% receiving placebo with docetaxel. Monitor for signs and symptoms of ischemic heart disease. Optimize management of cardiovascular risk factors, such as hypertension, diabetes, or dyslipidemia. Discontinue NUBEQA for Grade 3-4 ischemic heart disease.

Seizure – In ARAMIS, Grade 1-2 seizure occurred in 0.2% of patients receiving NUBEQA vs. 0.2% receiving placebo. Seizure occurred 261 and 456 days after initiation of NUBEQA. In ARASENS, seizure occurred in 0.6% of patients receiving NUBEQA with docetaxel, including one Grade 3 event, vs. 0.2% receiving placebo with docetaxel. Seizure occurred 38 to 340 days after initiation of NUBEQA. It is unknown whether anti-epileptic medications will prevent seizures with NUBEQA. Advise patients of the risk of developing a seizure while receiving NUBEQA and of engaging in any activity where sudden loss of consciousness could cause harm to themselves or others. Consider discontinuation of NUBEQA in patients who develop a seizure during treatment.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity – Safety and efficacy of NUBEQA have not been established in females. NUBEQA can cause fetal harm and loss of pregnancy. Advise males with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with NUBEQA and for 1 week after the last dose.

Adverse Reactions

In ARAMIS, serious adverse reactions occurred in 25% of patients receiving NUBEQA vs. 20% of patients receiving placebo. Serious adverse reactions in ≥1% of patients who received NUBEQA included urinary retention, pneumonia, and hematuria. Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 3.9% of patients receiving NUBEQA vs. 3.2% of patients receiving placebo. Fatal adverse reactions in patients who received NUBEQA included death (0.4%), cardiac failure (0.3%), cardiac arrest (0.2%), general physical health deterioration (0.2%), and pulmonary embolism (0.2%). The most common adverse reactions (>2% with a ≥2% increase over placebo), including laboratory test abnormalities, were increased AST, decreased neutrophil count, fatigue, increased bilirubin, pain in extremity, and rash. Clinically relevant adverse reactions occurring in ≥2% of patients treated with NUBEQA included ischemic heart disease and heart failure.

In ARASENS, serious adverse reactions occurred in 45% of patients receiving NUBEQA with docetaxel vs. 42% of patients receiving placebo with docetaxel. Serious adverse reactions in ≥2% of patients who received NUBEQA with docetaxel included febrile neutropenia (6%), decreased neutrophil count (2.8%), musculoskeletal pain (2.6%), and pneumonia (2.6%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 4% of patients receiving NUBEQA with docetaxel vs. 4% of patients receiving placebo with docetaxel. Fatal adverse reactions in patients who received NUBEQA included COVID-19/COVID-19 pneumonia (0.8%), myocardial infarction (0.3%), and sudden death (0.3%). The most common adverse reactions (≥10% with a ≥2% increase over placebo with docetaxel) were constipation, rash, decreased appetite, hemorrhage, increased weight, and hypertension. The most common laboratory test abnormalities (≥30%) were anemia, hyperglycemia, decreased lymphocyte count, decreased neutrophil count, increased AST, increased ALT, and hypocalcemia. Clinically relevant adverse reactions in <10% of patients who received NUBEQA with docetaxel included fractures, ischemic heart disease, seizures, and drug-induced liver injury.

Drug Interactions

Effect of Other Drugs on NUBEQA – Combined P-gp and strong or moderate CYP3A4 inducers decrease NUBEQA exposure, which may decrease NUBEQA activity. Avoid concomitant use.

Combined P-gp and strong CYP3A4 inhibitors increase NUBEQA exposure, which may increase the risk of NUBEQA adverse reactions. Monitor more frequently and modify NUBEQA dose as needed.

Effects of NUBEQA on Other Drugs – NUBEQA inhibits breast cancer resistance protein (BCRP) transporter. Concomitant use increases exposure (AUC) and maximal concentration of BCRP substrates, which may increase the risk of BCRP substrate-related toxicities. Avoid concomitant use where possible. If used together, monitor more frequently for adverse reactions, and consider dose reduction of the BCRP substrate.

NUBEQA inhibits OATP1B1 and OATP1B3 transporters. Concomitant use may increase plasma concentrations of OATP1B1 or OATP1B3 substrates. Monitor more frequently for adverse reactions and consider dose reduction of these substrates.

Review the Prescribing Information of drugs that are BCRP, OATP1B1, and OATP1B3 substrates when used concomitantly with NUBEQA.

For important risk and use information about NUBEQA, please see the accompanying full Prescribing Information.

About the Prostate Cancer Foundation

The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) is the world's leading philanthropic organization dedicated to funding life-saving prostate cancer research. Founded in 1993 by Mike Milken, PCF has been responsible for raising more than $1 billion in support of cutting-edge research by more than 2,200 research projects at 245 leading cancer centers in 28 countries around the world. Since PCF's inception, and through its efforts, patients around the world are living longer, suffering fewer complications, and enjoying better quality of all life. PCF is committed to creating a global public square for prostate cancer, in service to our mission of ending death and suffering from the disease. Learn more at pcf.org.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2022, the Group employed around 101,000 people and had sales of 50.7 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 6.2 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer's public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

PP-NUB-US-2810-1 10/23

PCF MEDIA CONTACT:

Staci L. Vernick

Prostate Cancer Foundation

svernick@pcf.org

press@pcf.org

610-812-6092

BAYER MEDIA CONTACT:

Carolyn Nagle

Carolyn.nagle@bayer.com

201-419-0337

References

NUBEQA® (darolutamide) tablets [Prescribing Information]. Whippany, NJ : Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, October 2023.

American Cancer Society. Facts & Figures 2023. American Cancer Society. Atlanta, Ga. 2023.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-prostate-cancer-foundation-and-bayer-announce-first-ever-bayer-pcf-darolutamide-challenge-awards-301966460.html

SOURCE Prostate Cancer Foundation