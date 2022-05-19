+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
19.05.2022 15:19:00

The Pulte Family Discloses Investment in Malibu Mylk

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pulte Family, known in homebuilding for Bill Pulte's experience inside of Pulte Homes and PulteGroup Inc, recently invested in consumer goods company, Malibu Mylk.

(PRNewsfoto/The Pulte Family)

Led by a woman entrepreneur, Malibu Mylk is disrupting the beverage and milk industry. "Brittany Fuisz and her team at Malibu Mylk have done an incredible job building amazing products with fiber, protein, low calories and low sugar. Also, it has no inflammatory oils or synthetic vitamins," said Diana Pulte of Pulte Health LLC.

"The Pulte Family is actively looking to partner with companies in every category and size. While The Family specializes in housing, homebuilding, home services, housing products, and a developing niche in health foods and products, we also focus on other areas as well."

The Pulte Family may or may not disclose its sale of these securities, and reserves the right to acquire more or dispose of said securities without notification.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-pulte-family-discloses-investment-in-malibu-mylk-301551242.html

SOURCE The Pulte Family

