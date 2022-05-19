|
19.05.2022 15:19:00
The Pulte Family Discloses Investment in Malibu Mylk
BOCA RATON, Fla., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pulte Family, known in homebuilding for Bill Pulte's experience inside of Pulte Homes and PulteGroup Inc, recently invested in consumer goods company, Malibu Mylk.
Led by a woman entrepreneur, Malibu Mylk is disrupting the beverage and milk industry. "Brittany Fuisz and her team at Malibu Mylk have done an incredible job building amazing products with fiber, protein, low calories and low sugar. Also, it has no inflammatory oils or synthetic vitamins," said Diana Pulte of Pulte Health LLC.
"The Pulte Family is actively looking to partner with companies in every category and size. While The Family specializes in housing, homebuilding, home services, housing products, and a developing niche in health foods and products, we also focus on other areas as well."
The Pulte Family may or may not disclose its sale of these securities, and reserves the right to acquire more or dispose of said securities without notification.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-pulte-family-discloses-investment-in-malibu-mylk-301551242.html
SOURCE The Pulte Family
