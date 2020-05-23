NEW YORK, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Push to Talk Market to 2027 –Covid-19 Impact and Asia-Pacific Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software, Services); Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises); Network Type (Land Mobile Radio, Cellular); End User (Government and Defense, Transportation and Logistics, Travel and Hospitality, Energy and Utilities, Construction, Manufacturing, Others); and Country

The push to talk market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 5552.9 Mn in 2019 to US$ 14726.5 Mn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.43% from 2020 to 2027. The APAC region includes several developing economies that are experiencing a noteworthy growth in their construction, manufacturing, travel, and logistics industries. The rise in growth of these industries has resulted in increased demand for enhanced enterprise mobility, thus raising the demand for push to talk products.



The hardware segment led the push to talk market based on component in 2018/2019.The hardware segment includes devices that are specifically used to facilitate push to talk communications in industries such as government, defense, energy and power, manufacturing and construction, and travel and hospitality.



The growing technological advancements and introduction of the devices with additional features are boosting the deployment of these devices in various industries.



The overall Asia Pacific Push to talk market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the Asia Pacific Push to talkmarket with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Asia Pacific Push to talk market are AT & T, Qualcomm Incorporated, Sprint Corporation, Motorola solution Inc, and Tait communication are among a few players operating in the Asia-Pacific push to talk market.



