NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in PVC compound market to 2024 by application (film and sheet, wire and cable, pipe and fitting, flooring, profile and tubes, and others), end use (electrical and electronics, building and construction, packaging, automotive, and others), product type (rigid, and flexible PVC), manufacturing process (injection molding, extrusion, and others) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World)



The future of the polyvinylchloride (PVC) compound market is promising with opportunities in the electrical and electronics, building and construction, packaging, automotive industries. The PVC compound market is expected to reach an estimated $15 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are growth in building and construction activities and increasing demand for consumer electronics.



An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the PVC compound industry, includes development of molecular orientation technology for efficient, environment- friendly, and cost- efficient high pressure PVC water pipe.



The study includes the PVC compound market size and forecast for the PVC compound market through 2024, segmented by application, end use, product type, manufacturing process, and region as follows:



Polyvinylchloride (PVC) Compound Market by End Use Industry (Volume (KT) and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024):

Electrical and Electronics Building and Construction Packaging Automotive Others



Polyvinylchloride (PVC) Compound Market by Application (Volume (KT) and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024):

Film and Sheet Wire and Cabling Pipe and Fitting Flooring Profiles and Tubes Others



Polyvinylchloride (PVC) Compound Market by Product Type (Volume (KT) and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024):

Rigid PVC Flexible PVC



Polyvinylchloride (PVC) Compound Market by Manufacturing Process (Volume (KT) and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024):

Injection Molding Extrusion Others



Polyvinylchloride (PVC) Compound Market by Region (Volume (KT) and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024):

North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of World



Polyvinylchloride (PVC) Compound Market by Country (Volume (KT) and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024):

USA Mexico Canada UK Italy Spain Germany China Japan South Korea India Middle East and Africa

Some of the PVC compound companies profiled in this report include Westlake, INEOS, Mexichem, Formosa Plastics, PKN Orlen, Ercros, Teknor Apex, Benvic, Aurora Plastics, and Roscom and others.



On the basis of comprehensive research, The analyst forecasts that the film and sheet segment will remain the largest application by value and volume due to increasing demand of food packaging in the emerging nations. The analyst predicts that flooring application is expected to witness the highest growth during forecast period due to growth in luxury vinyl tile (LVT) market.



Within this market, PVC compound for electrical and electronics is expected to remain the largest end use industry and it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to growth in wire & cable and consumer electronics market.



Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume and it is also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for pipe & fitting, wire & cable, and profiles.



Some of the features of "PVC Compound Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global PVC compound market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Kilotons) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry. Segmentation analysis: Global PVC compound market size by various applications such as application, end use, product type, and manufacturing process in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: Global PVC compound market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of PVC compound in the global PVC compound market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of PVC compound in the global PVC compound market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high- growth opportunities for the global PVC compound market by application (film and sheet, wire and cable, pipe and fitting, flooring, profile and tubes, and others), end use (electrical and electronics, building and construction, packaging, automotive, and others), product type (rigid, and flexible PVC), manufacturing process (injection molding, extrusion, and others) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World)?.

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the PVC compound market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the PVC compound market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this PVC compound market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the PVC compound market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the PVC compound market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this PVC compound market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this PVC compound area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this PVC compound market?



