Trends, opportunities, and forecast in PVC pipe market to 2024 by application (potable water, wastewater, agriculture, oil and gas, HVAC, and others), end use (residential, industrial and commercial), product form(rigid PVC pipe, and flexible PVC pipe), product type ( Unplasticized PVC, and plasticized PVC pipe (Chlorinated PVC pipes and Others), diameter (small diameter and large diameter pipes), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)



The future of the PVC (Poly Vinyl Chloride) pipe market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, industrial, and commercial construction industries. The PVC pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $51.5 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are growth in residential and non-residential construction activities and replacement of aging pipelines.



Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the PVC pipe market include increasing use of multilayer technology in PVC pipes and introduction of new technology applying molecular orientation in the PVC-O pipes.



The study includes the PVC pipe market size and forecast for the PVC pipe market through 2024, by application, end use, product form, product type, diameter, and region, as follows:



PVC Pipe Market by Application [Volume (Thousand Tons) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

Potable WaterWastewaterAgricultureOil and GasHVACOthers



PVC Pipe Market by Product Type [Volume (Thousand Tons) and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Unplasticized PVC Pipes (UPVC)Plasticized PVC PipesChlorinated PVC pipesOthers



PVC Pipe Market by End Use [Volume (Thousand Tons) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

ResidentialIndustrialCommercial



PVC Pipe Market by Product Form [Volume (Thousand Tons) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

Rigid PVC PipeFlexible PVC Pipe



PVC Pipe Market by Diameter [Volume (Thousand Tons) and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Small Diameter PipeLarge Diameter Pipe



PVC Pipe Market by Region [Volume (Thousand Tons) and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

North AmericaEuropeAPACROW

Some of the PVC pipe companies profiled in this report include Mexichem, China Lesso, Sekisui Chemicals, Supreme Industries, Finolex Industries, Advanced Drainage Systems, Solvay, Jain Irrigation Systems, Formosa Plastics, Astral Poly Technik, and Westlake Chemicals and others.



On the basis of comprehensive research, The analyst forecasts that plasticized PVC pipes will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its heat and chemical resistance properties.



PVC pipes are used in various applications such as potable water, wastewater water, agriculture, oil and gas, HVAC, and others. Within the PVC pipe market, wastewater will remain the largest application over the forecast period due to the increasing urbanization and development of infrastructure. Potable water is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing building construction activities and aging water infrastructure.



APAC will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due increasing urbanization, infrastructure development, and the continuous growth of the residential construction.



Some of the features of "PVC Pipe Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: PVC pipe market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Thousand Tons) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by region, application and end user industrySegmentation analysis: PVC pipe market size by application, end use, product form, product type, and diameter in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: PVC pipe market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of PVC pipe in the PVC pipe market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of PVC pipe in the PVC pipe market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report addresses the following key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the PVC pipe market by application (potable water, wastewater, agriculture, oil and gas, HVAC, and others), end use (residential, industrial and commercial), product form(rigid PVC pipe, and flexible PVC pipe), product type ( Unplasticized PVC, and plasticized PVC pipe (Chlorinated PVC pipes and Others), diameter (small diameter and large diameter pipes), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which product segment will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4.

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this PVC pipe market?

Q.5.

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this PVC pipe market?

Q.6.

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7.

What are some of the changing demands of customers in the PVC pipe market?

Q.8.

What are the new developments in the PVC pipe market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this PVC pipe market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10.

What are some of the competing products in this PVC pipe market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this PVC pipe market?



