Quantum Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080
|
23.01.2026 10:10:00
The Quantum Computing Stock Smart Investors Are Buying for 2026
Artificial intelligence (AI) has been a major investing theme in recent years -- but it isn't the only high-growth area advancing at a rapid pace. Quantum computing also has grabbed investors' attention as it could result in game-changing developments. This type of computing, relying on the rules of quantum mechanics, could solve problems that are out of reach today.To get in on this hot technology, you could invest in pure play companies that specialize in this area, or you could go for a well-known tech giant that's added this technology to its repertoire. Either way, you could score a major win over the long term. And your choice should depend, in part, on your investment strategy. If you're an aggressive investor, you might buy shares of a pure play quantum company, but if you're cautious, an established tech powerhouse might be the best choice.Now, let's take a look at the quantum computing stock smart investors are buying for 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shs
|
19.11.25
|Quantum computing needs its own industrial revolution (Financial Times)
|
13.11.25
|Ausblick: Quantum Computing gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
14.09.25
|Australia emerges as quantum computing player with role in Microsoft chip (Financial Times)
|
10.09.25
|Quantum computing company raises a record $1bn (Financial Times)
|
13.08.25
|Ausblick: Quantum Computing öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)