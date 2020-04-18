The Réseau des SADC et CAE Thanks the Government of Canada for the Addition of Funding Dedicated to Small Businesses in the Regions

QUÉBEC, April 17, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Réseau des SADC et CAE would like to sincerely thank the Government of Canada for this essential financial contribution of $ 287 million that the Prime Minister of Canada, the Right honourable Justin Trudeau, has just granted to the 67 SADC and CAE of Quebec and to 268 organizations across the country. The discussions with Minister Mélanie Joly and her team have borne fruit, and we would like to thank her very warmly for her listening and her determination in this matter. Our strong partnership with Canada Economic Development also helped bring this announcement to fruition, helping smaller businesses survive during this extremely difficult time.

According to Daniel Dumas, president of the Réseau des SADC et CAE, "SMEs are the engine of the economy in rural Quebec. With this financial contribution from the federal government, we will be able to continue our work with the agility and speed of delivery, which are our hallmarks, to help entrepreneurs ensure their stability and prepare for recovery."

Discussions will take place over the next few days with government officials to ensure the rapid delivery of this financial assistance. More details will be released shortly.

ABOUT RÉSEAU DES SADC ET CAE

The Network of Community Futures Development Corporations (SADCs) and Community Business Development Centers (CAEs) brings together 57 SADCs and 10 CAEs who have worked for nearly 40 years in the economic development of their community. Over 1,400 professionals and volunteers support and finance more than 10,000 entrepreneurs and local economic development projects each year. The SADCs and CAEs offer entrepreneurs personalized and sustained support, also flexible financing products tailored to their needs.

SOURCE Réseau des SADC et CAE