20.09.2022 18:26:00
The Ratings Game: Nvidia says it’s in a ‘really good place’ for Lovelace gaming-card launch, but at what price?
Nvidia Corp. told Wall Street analysts Tuesday the launch of its next generation of gaming cards is well positioned, but one analyst questioned whether the higher-than-expected prices would weather a slump in consumer demand.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MarketWatch"
