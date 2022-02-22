THE RAW TRUTH: ACIDIC CANNABINOIDS KUSH QUEEN LAUNCHES BÄRE+ CBGA and CBDA TINCTURE Feb 22

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kush Queen, the leading luxury cannabis brand, renowned for quality, innovative cannabis wellness and lifestyle products, debuts a new product BÄRE+ CBGA and CBDA TINCTURE! Featuring the powerhouse acidic cannabinoids CBGA and CBDA, this tincture is intended for immunity and daily wellness.

Bare+ CBDA CBGA Tincture focuses on the therapeutic and wellness value of raw acidic cannabinoids rather than the more familiar psychoactive properties experienced via THC. The raw acidic cannabinoids, CBDA and CBGA are the stars in this formula delivering high potency benefits in the form of water-soluble molecules. This combination of high potency and high deliverability translates to your body having the ability to "intake" more immunity-boosting benefits.

In collaboration with Awakened Topicals, Bare+ CBDa CBGa Tincture is based on a formula that uses a Raw, Whole Plant Lipid Infusion process to make the CBDa and CBGa oil. This "cold process" infusion method preserves the power of the acidic cannabinoids and keeps them as close to their natural state as possible which gives the body access to more whole plant benefits.

"There is mounting evidence that acidic cannabinoids have so much therapeutic value," says Olivia Alexander, Founder of Kush Queen. "Numerous studies have been focused on the efficacy of these molecules and we're excited to bring the most affordable acidic cannabinoid tincture on the market."

Bare+ CBDa CBGa tincture delivers 1500mg total cannabinoid content (750mg CBDa and 750mg CBGa) and is intended for daily use and nourishment of the body's endocannabinoid system. Bare+ is immune-boosting and delivers anti-viral/microbial with non-psychoactive properties.

Every Bäre tincture is 100% vegan, hypoallergenic, non-GMO and gluten-free. All Kush Queen products meet the Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) standards and have been tested for potency, heavy metals, pesticides and microbials. Most effective when taken as a sublingual dose, Bäre+ is recommended for daily use. Bäre+ is $75.99 and can be found on KushQueen.shop.

About Kush Queen: Since 2015, Kush Queen has been committed to providing the finest cannabis, wellness, and lifestyle products. Founded by Olivia Alexander, the company has an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation and education and offers a modern perspective on medicine and wellness to the world. Under Olivia's direction, Kush Queen has grown to become the premier female-focused cannabis lifestyle brand and has catapulted into a multi-million-dollar company, distributed to 1000+ accounts with over 55 hemp and 25 cannabis SKUs. To share the Kush Queen experience, visit http://www.kushqueen.shop and on Instagram @kushqueenshop and @kushqueenco

