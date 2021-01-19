The Real Estate Roundtable Joins Biden-Harris Inaugural Event Honoring Americans Who Have Fallen to COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Estate Roundtable encourages all Americans to support the peaceful transfer of power to the new Biden-Harris Administration, and urges that the 117th Congress unify across party lines to address the critical health, economic and social challenges now facing the American people.

This evening, in association with the inauguration of the Biden-Harris administration, our nation will recognize the nearly 400,000 fellow citizens who have died over the past year due to COVID-19.

Building owners are proud to join national policy makers, religious leaders, business figures and others commemorating tonight's event by lighting many of our buildings nationwide as part of the #COVIDMemorial.

The Roundtable is committed to work positively with our elected officials to help our nation stabilize and rebuild from the severe hardships caused by the pandemic — and to do so in a manner that affirms and more fully realizes the ideals of equality and opportunity upon which our great nation is founded.

