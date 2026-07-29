Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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29.07.2026 17:37:26
The Real Reason Alphabet Could Win More of the AI Boom
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has built an AI stack that reaches from custom TPUs and data centers to Gemini, Search, YouTube, and Cloud. This video examines whether that hidden infrastructure can lower costs, strengthen margins, and give the company a durable advantage that Wall Street has not fully recognized.Stock prices used were the market prices of July 26, 2026. The video was published on July 26, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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