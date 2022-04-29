The Real Reason Alphabet Stock Looks So Cheap

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is one of the most dominant companies in the world.It has a near-monopoly on search, the most basic utility of the internet, as well as a leading position in areas like online video with YouTube, and web browsers and email with Chrome and Gmail. Its Google Cloud business is also growing quickly, making the company a player in cloud infrastructure, though it's still losing around $4 billion a year in that segment.Alphabet also continues to post brisk growth with revenue up 23% year over year in the first quarter. For a company of its size, that's equal to nearly $13 billion in revenue growth in just one quarter, and it's highly profitable with an operating margin of 30%.Continue reading