The Real Reason Disney's Earnings Were Great News for Netflix

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) has quickly grown to become one of Netflix 's (NASDAQ: NFLX) biggest threats in streaming. So investors in the streaming leader were happy to see a decline in Disney+ subscribers alongside plans to pull back on content spending for the service when the House of Mouse reported its second-quarter earnings recently.Disney's 300,000 subscriber decline in the U.S. and Canada stands in contrast to the 100,000 net subscriber addition Netflix posted for the quarter. And Disney's plans to focus on its most efficient content to lower spending is in contrast to Netflix's efforts to maintain its massive content budget this year and next year.But the great news for Netflix investors doesn't have anything to do with Disney's struggles last quarter. In fact, Disney's successes in the quarter are even better news for the streaming leader.