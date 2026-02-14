:be Aktie
The Real Reason Investors Should Be Excited for Ford's China Negotiations
For investors, the automotive industry probably seems like a game of whack-a-mole with icons such as Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) constantly reacting to the new issue to pop up. One of the more challenging problems to pop up at Ford was its operations and business in Europe. Europe, an important global automotive market, has an obstacle course of challenges laid out for Ford, but the latter may have a trick up its sleeve to help turn business around – and investors are missing the best part.It's been nearly a perfect storm of negative developments for Ford in Europe. The company's business had been under pressure for years, passenger vehicle demand has been weak, electric vehicle (EV) adoption has accelerated more slowly than anticipated, and new competition from highly affordable and advanced Chinese EV makers threatens market share and profitability. Ford's profitability in Europe has been an up-and-down roller coaster, with previous significant restructuring returning its operations to profitability in late 2020, only to be followed by more bumpy quarters. To make matters worse, Ford canceled popular models such as the Fiesta, Focus, and Mondeo, all while battling high labor, energy, and warranty costs. Thankfully for investors, Ford has a plan to rebuild its business in Europe, and there's also another reason for optimism.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
