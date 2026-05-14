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14.05.2026 06:00:00

The Real Reason Microsoft Just Went All-In on AI Infrastructure. It's Not What You Might Think.

When Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced it would spend $190 billion on capital expenditures (capex) in 2026, most people saw it as an arms-race headline. The race would involve chips, servers, and power cables; it would be a spending war with Amazon and Alphabet. Whoever builds the most wins. That framing misses the actual strategy.Buried inside Microsoft's fiscal second-quarter 2026 earnings was a number that tells a fuller story than the capital expenditure figure alone. The company's commercial remaining performance obligations -- essentially, contracted future revenue customers have already agreed to pay -- surged 110% year over year to $625 billion. That's roughly 2.5 years of contracted revenue visibility, locked in before a single new server goes online.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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