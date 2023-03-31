|
31.03.2023 14:15:00
The Real Work Will Soon Begin for Virgin Galactic Stock
Shares of upstart space tourism pioneer Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) are up 11% since January on hopes that the company's planned launch of commercial flights in the coming months will bring in much-needed revenue.But rather than getting ready to go to the Moon, investors should be cautious. The stock's recent run could end up as a failure to launch. While initiating commercial flights is a critical step in the right direction, it could bring new challenges.Here is why investors should consider staying on the sidelines for at least the next several quarters.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
