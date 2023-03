The Real Work Will Soon Begin for Virgin Galactic Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of upstart space tourism pioneer Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) are up 11% since January on hopes that the company's planned launch of commercial flights in the coming months will bring in much-needed revenue.But rather than getting ready to go to the Moon, investors should be cautious. The stock's recent run could end up as a failure to launch. While initiating commercial flights is a critical step in the right direction, it could bring new challenges.Here is why investors should consider staying on the sidelines for at least the next several quarters.Continue reading