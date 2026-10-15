The RealReal Secures $150 Mln Loan To Refinance Debt, Cut Interest Costs By $4 Mln

(RTTNews) - The RealReal, Inc. (REAL), an online marketplace for resale luxury goods worldwide, on Thursday announced that it had entered into a credit agreement for a new $150 million senior secured term loan and a $25 million senior secured revolving credit facility.

The company said it intends to use the term loan proceeds to redeem all outstanding 4.25%/8.75% PIK/Cash Pay Senior Secured Notes due 2029 at par.

The term loan funding and redemption of the existing notes are expected to occur on or about October 19.

The new credit facilities will mature in October 2033 and initially carry an interest rate of SOFR plus 5.75%.

The company expects the refinancing to reduce annual interest expense by approximately $4 million in the first year and extend its secured debt maturity by about four years.

The $25 million revolving credit facility is expected to be undrawn at closing, providing additional liquidity and financial flexibility.

The company said the refinancing establishes a foundation for its medium-term target of reducing total leverage to $150 million.

The transaction is expected to increase earnings per share on a run-rate basis, excluding one-time transaction costs.

The company said it has reduced total debt by more than $80 million over the past two years.

In the pre-market trading, The RealReal is 1.65% higher at $9.25 on the Nasdaq.