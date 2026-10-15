The RealReal Aktie

The RealReal für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PHB7 / ISIN: US88339P1012

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
15.10.2026 14:39:27

The RealReal Secures $150 Mln Loan To Refinance Debt, Cut Interest Costs By $4 Mln

(RTTNews) - The RealReal, Inc. (REAL), an online marketplace for resale luxury goods worldwide, on Thursday announced that it had entered into a credit agreement for a new $150 million senior secured term loan and a $25 million senior secured revolving credit facility.

The company said it intends to use the term loan proceeds to redeem all outstanding 4.25%/8.75% PIK/Cash Pay Senior Secured Notes due 2029 at par.

The term loan funding and redemption of the existing notes are expected to occur on or about October 19.

The new credit facilities will mature in October 2033 and initially carry an interest rate of SOFR plus 5.75%.

The company expects the refinancing to reduce annual interest expense by approximately $4 million in the first year and extend its secured debt maturity by about four years.

The $25 million revolving credit facility is expected to be undrawn at closing, providing additional liquidity and financial flexibility.

The company said the refinancing establishes a foundation for its medium-term target of reducing total leverage to $150 million.

The transaction is expected to increase earnings per share on a run-rate basis, excluding one-time transaction costs.

The company said it has reduced total debt by more than $80 million over the past two years.

In the pre-market trading, The RealReal is 1.65% higher at $9.25 on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu The RealReal Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu The RealReal Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

The RealReal Inc Registered Shs 9,35 11,54% The RealReal Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18:03 KW 42: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 41: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 41
10.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
10.10.26 KW 41: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nachlassende KI-Sorgen: ATX und DAX verabschieden sich deutlich höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende deutlich höher. Der Dow legt im Freitagshandel zu. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Freitag wieder aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen