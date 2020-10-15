The reconstruction of the Saudi Pavilion at the World Expo is underway, and the Moon Ship will remain in Changzhou High-tech Zone

CHANGZHOU, China, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2010 Shanghai World Expo, the Saudi Pavilion, known as the Moon Ship, reproduced a grand scene from the Maritime Silk Road between China and the Arab world more than a millennium ago, becoming one of the most popular and most interesting exhibition halls. As the One Belt and One Road culture and tourism industry key international cooperation project, on September 26, the Silk Road treasure ship that carries the profound friendship between the Chinese and Saudi Arabian peoples and symbolizes exchange and mutual discovery between the two civilizations, will be permanently docked in Changzhou High-tech Zone and the Jiangnan Global Port.

As the One Belt and One Road culture and tourism industry key international cooperation project, on September 26, the Silk Road treasure ship that carries the profound friendship between the Chinese and Saudi Arabian peoples and symbolizes exchange and mutual discovery between the two civilizations, will be permanently docked in Changzhou High-tech Zone and the Jiangnan Global Port.

The Saudi Pavilion at the 2010 World Expo was rebuilt by the Yuexing Group with a total investment of RMB 3 billion. The project is located to the east of Songshan North Road, west of Hengshan Road, north of Pujiang Road, and south of Gaoyouhu Road. Its facade is similar to the Jiangnan Global Harbor style and creates an experiential commercial and cultural tourism complex that integrates a home experience and cultural tourism. The project will honor the original design concepts, blueprints, architecture, and key area furnishing patterns of the Saudi Arabia Pavilion and will seek to improve on the defects inherent in the original temporary buildings, improve standards for permanent buildings, and improve functional comfort in the internal spaces to optimize design. It will retain the original multimedia functionality and image display functionality in the Saudi Pavilion and promote the humanity and nature of Saudi Arabia. In addition, it will employ cutting-edge VR multimedia technology to enhance the image viewing experience; the project is expected to be completed in March 2023. Once completed, it will further enhance the competitiveness of Jiangnan Global and Hong Kong, and integrate culture, business, and tourism, which will all culminate in a brand-new urban tourism calling card.

The Municipal Party Committee Secretary Qi Jiabin pointed out that reconstructing the Moon Ship and permanently displaying it at the Saudi Pavilion vividly demonstrates Changzhou's implementation of the One Belt and One Road initiative. It will greatly enrich the cultural connotations of Changzhou's High-speed Railway New Town as well as promote development in the city's cultural tourism industry. Currently, Changzhou is aiming to build a domestic first-class tourist destination by following the tenets of global tourism.

Jiangnan Global Port will also simultaneously construct an aquarium. Along with the Moon Ship, the aquarium will be a powerful viewing experience right beneath the Ship, lifting it towards the sky.

About Changzhou National Hi-Tech District (CND)



Changzhou National Hi-Tech District (CND) is located in the heart of the Yangtze River Delta. There are more than 1,600 foreign-invested companies in CND. Recently, CND is accelerating the development pace and intensifying the efforts on construction of an industrial base, making 2 pillar businesses: equipment manufacturing (precision machinery) and new materials bigger and stronger. The emerging industries consist of new generation of information technology, biomedical, new energy vehicle, photovoltaic and aviation.



Related Links: www.cznd.gov.cn

Related link: http://cznd.changzhou.gov.cn/.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-reconstruction-of-the-saudi-pavilion-at-the-world-expo-is-underway-and-the-moon-ship-will-remain-in-changzhou-high-tech-zone-301152791.html

SOURCE Changzhou National Hi-Tech District