The Record by Recorded Future Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022

BOSTON, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Record by Recorded Future ("The Record"), a leading cybersecurity news publication and subsidiary of Recorded Future , has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022. The Record received the ranking of number four in the Media category.

This year's list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole—ultimately thriving in today's ever-changing world. These companies are creating the future today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century. In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 528 organizations are recognized across 52 categories.

"Uniquely sitting between two industries - cybersecurity and news - The Record was launched with the goal of shining a light on cybersecurity stories that often went uncovered, and our team has fearlessly reported on the latest actions of cybercriminals and state-sponsored hackers. We're honored by this recognition of our work to break cybersecurity news, which is quickly becoming one of the most pressing political and national security issues that our world faces " — Adam Janofsky, Editorial Director, The Record by Recorded Future

Since its launch in August 2020, The Record by Recorded Future has become a top source for cybersecurity news and has grown to an eight-person newsroom reaching hundreds of thousands of readers. It is regularly cited for its breaking news coverage, analysis, and interviews by major news publications. One of The Record's most innovative projects has been publishing regular interviews with cybercriminals and people who lurk in the shadows of the cyber underground, surfacing insights that have resonated throughout the industry and in Washington. Most recently, the publication launched a podcast, Click Here , hosted by former NPR Investigations correspondent Dina Temple-Raston to uncover stories about the people and ideas shaping our digital world.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process. The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"The world's most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they're fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions." — David Lidsky, Deputy Editor, Fast Company

For the second year in a row, to coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 26–27. The virtual, multiday summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an early look at major business trends and an inside look at what it takes to innovate in 2022. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2022) is available online here , as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 15. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

About The Record by Recorded Future

The Record by Recorded Future gives exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to leaders, policymakers, researchers, and the people in the shadows of the cyber underground. The publication breaks news and interviews those that matter in the fast-changing field of cybersecurity. Launched in August 2020, The Record has quickly become one of the leading cybersecurity news publications, read by hundreds of thousands of people each month. Read more at therecord.media , tune into our podcast , and follow us on Twitter at @TheRecord_Media .

About Recorded Future

Recorded Future is the world's largest intelligence company. The Recorded Future Intelligence Platform provides the most complete coverage across adversaries, infrastructure, and targets. By combining persistent and pervasive automated data collection and analytics with human analysis, Recorded Future provides real-time visibility into the vast digital landscape and empowers clients to take proactive action to disrupt adversaries and keep their people, systems, and infrastructure safe. Headquartered in Boston with offices and employees around the world, Recorded Future works with more than 1,300 businesses and government organizations across 60 countries. Learn more at recordedfuture.com .

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

