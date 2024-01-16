|
16.01.2024 15:30:00
The recording of Šiauliu Bankas Investor Conference webinar introducing the Strategy Update 2024 – 2029
During the investor webinar
Vytautas Sinius, CEO, Laura Križinauskiene, Head of Private Clients Division and Tomas Varenbergas, Head of Investment Management Division introduced the bank’s Strategy Update, objectives, strategic initiatives and answered the participant questions afterwards.
The recording can be found on Nasdaq YouTube channel (link).
The presentation and the recording of webinar are also posted on the bank's website https://sb.lt/en/investors
Šiauliu Bankas thanks all participants.
Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Investment Management Division
tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt
