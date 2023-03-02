|
02.03.2023 12:01:12
The recording of Šiauliu Bankas Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for 2022
During the Investor Conference Webinar Vytautas Sinius, CEO and Donatas Savickas, CFO introduced the Bank’s financial results for 2022 and recent developments and answered the participant questions afterwards.
The recording of it can be found on Nasdaq youtube channel there.
Presentation and the recording of webinar are also posted on the Bank's website https://sb.lt/en/investors
Šiauliu bankas thanks all participants.
Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Treasury and Markets
tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt, +370 5 203 22 00
