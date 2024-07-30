|
30.07.2024 13:00:00
The recording of Šiauliu Bankas Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for Q2 2024
During the Investor Conference Webinar by Donatas Savickas, CFO, Tomas Varenbergas, Head of Investment Management Division and Indre Genyte-Pikciene, Chief Economist. introduced the Bank’s financial results for Q2 2024 and recent developments and answered the participant questions afterwards.
The recording of it can be found on Nasdaq youtube channel there.
Presentation and the recording of webinar are also posted on the Bank's website https://sb.lt/en/investors
Šiauliu bankas thanks all participants.
Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Investment Management Division
tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt
