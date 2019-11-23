The Records Company Directors Hold Annual Meeting, Attend Conference

HAMILTON, Ohio, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Records Company held its annual meeting of the Board of Directors. In attendance and elected as Directors of the Corporation were Grady Marin, Chief Executive Officer, President, Chairman of the Board; Laura Elam, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice-President, Director of Knowledge Management, Vice-Chairwoman of the Board; Agata Zachary, Chief Human Resources Officer, Senior Vice-President, Director of Training; Elizabeth Osman, Chief Financial Officer, Associate Vice President, Director of Client Relationships, Treasurer of the Board; and Bethany Huffman Force, Chief Administrative Officer, Assistant Vice-President, Director of Processing, Secretary of the Board.

The Board approved two notable personnel changes. Former General Counsel for The Records Company, Karl Kilguss, resigned in May 2019, and the Board approved the sale of his shares of corporate stock to Grady Marin. Jeffrey Burd now serves as Corporate Counsel for the company. In addition, Elizabeth Osman was approved to replace Andrew Brenner as Statutory Agent for the corporation.

The Board also ratified and approved financial statements for the corporation for the period ending December 31, 2018, all actions of the Directors since the last annual meeting, and the current Code of Regulations for the corporation.

In November, the Directors attended the National Workers Compensation and Disability Conference in Las Vegas. The conference brings together industry professionals from all facets of the healthcare and insurance industries and related fields. Attendance at this and other conferences play an important role in The Records Company's plans for growth and expanded services in the coming year.

The Records Company works with law firms, insurance companies, and other businesses around the United States. They offer retrieval and storage of medical, business, and other paper and electronic records from all 50 states as well as international sources. The company has retrieved and delivered more than 1.6 million records since 2013.

