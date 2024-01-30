|
30.01.2024 17:05:00
The Result of the Change Negotiations at Valoe: The Company Adjusts Its Operations with Temporary Layoffs
Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 30 January 2024 at 18.05 (Finnish time)
Valoe Corporation has successfully completed the change negotiations the company disclosed on 18 January 2024. Valoe commenced change negotiations with its employees to adjust its operations and human resources based on financial and production reasons.
In accordance with the outcome of the negotiations, Valoe will temporarily lay off part of its staff. The layoffs will be mainly for fixed-term and implemented in a way to maintain the company's production and operational capacity as well as the ability to manufacture the current production demand from the company’s customers and also to assure potential new orders.
In Mikkeli 30 January 2024
Valoe Corporation
Board of Directors
For more information: Iikka Savisalo
President and CEO, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 40 521 6082, email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com
Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki
Main media
www.valoe.com
Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides PV technology based on its own back contact technology and related projects, project design and technology consulting. Valoe also provides manufacturing technology for PV modules, module manufacturing lines, modules and key components for modules, as well as IBC solar cells manufactured at the Company’s factory in Lithuania. Valoe is headquartered in Mikkeli, Finland, with production facilities in Juva, Finland, and Vilnius, Lithuania.
