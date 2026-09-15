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15.09.2026 11:06:01

The Retail Investor Fleecing Continues: Up to $48 Billion in SpaceX Insider Selling Pressure Can Hit the Tape Next Week

On June 12, Elon Musk's artificial intelligence and space infrastructure conglomerate, Space Exploration Technologies (better known as SpaceX) (NASDAQ:SPCX), rewrote Wall Street's record books. The company's initial public offering (IPO) raised $85.7 billion, including the underwriters' overallotment, nearly tripling the $29.4 billion raised by Saudi Aramco's IPO in December 2019.

SpaceX was also the catalyst that led committees to rewrite the rules governing index inclusion. Shortly after its debut, it was fast-tracked into the Nasdaq-100, Russell 1000, and Russell 3000.

But Musk's company is making stock market history in dubious ways, as well.

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Hit Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs 915,00 3,98% Hit Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs
Tesla 310,90 0,02% Tesla

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