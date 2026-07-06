Charles Schwab Aktie

Charles Schwab für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 874171 / ISIN: US8085131055

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06.07.2026 05:15:00

The Retail Trading Boom Is Back. Charles Schwab Is Quietly Cashing In.

When investors look at the discount broker industry today, fresh new names like Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) probably get more attention than established names like Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW). That likely makes sense, given that Charles Schwab is one of the oldest companies in the sector. However, it would be a mistake to dismiss this financial giant. Here's how Schwab is quietly benefiting from the retail trading boom that's underway.In May 2026, Charles Schwab's customers held accounts worth $13.1 trillion dollars. That's a huge sum of money. For comparison's sake, Robinhood's total platform assets amounted to "only" $344 billion. That's not meant to be a put-down to Robinhood, which is a much younger company and has achieved impressive things in a very short period of time. It is meant to show just how large Charles Schwab's business really is. In fact, it was one of the companies that helped Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) go public. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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