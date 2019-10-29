|
29.10.2019 10:55:00
The Revival of Ransomware: Webroot Reveals 2019's Nastiest Threats
BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Webroot, a Carbonite (NASDAQ: CARB) company, released its third annual Nastiest Malware list, shedding light on 2019's worst cybersecurity threats. From ransomware strains and cryptomining campaigns that delivered the most attack payloads to phishing attacks that wreaked the most havoc, it's clear that cyber threats across the board are becoming more advanced and difficult to detect. Consumers and businesses alike need to become savvier and take cybersecurity education seriously in order to limit their risk.
Dive into the Nastiest Malware of 2019: wbrt.io/nastiestmalware2019
Webroot's 2019 Nastiest Malware includes:
Ransomware – Ransomware continued to see success by evolving a more targeted model initially adopted in previous years. SMBs remain a prime target as they struggle with limited security budget and skills. Whether its phishing attacks targeting employees or brute forcing unsecured RDP, ransomware is as effective as ever, cementing its place on our list for another year. The nastiest include:
Phishing – Email-based malware campaigns increased dramatically in complexity and believability in 2019. Phishing campaigns became more personalized and extortion emails claimed to have captured lude behavior using compromised passwords. The nastiest phishing attacks include:
Botnets – Botnets remained a dominant force in the infection attack chain. No other type of malware delivered more payloads of ransomware or cryptomining. The three nastiest include:
Cryptomining & Cryptojacking – The explosive growth of cryptojacking sites in 2017-2018 is gone. Cryptomining will not die entirely, however, because it is low-risk, guaranteed money, while also less "malicious" and profitable than ransomware. The nastiest campaigns of 2019 include:
Key Quote:
Tyler Moffitt, Security Analyst, Webroot
"It comes as no surprise that we continue to see cybercriminals evolve their tactics. They may be using the same strains of malware, but they are making better use of the immense volume of stolen personal information available to craft more convincing targeted attacks. Consumers and organizations need to adopt a layered security approach and not underestimate the power of consistent security training as they work to improve their cyber resiliency and protection."
Additional Resources
- The Ransomware Threat isn't over. It's Evolving.
- 2019 Mid-Year Threat Report
- Hook, Line and Sinker: Why Phishing Attacks Work
- Malware Prevention Guide
About Webroot
Webroot, a Carbonite company, harnesses the cloud and artificial intelligence to protect businesses and individuals against cyber threats. We provide endpoint protection, network protection, and security awareness training solutions purpose built for managed service providers and small businesses. Webroot BrightCloud® Threat Intelligence Services are used by market leading companies like Cisco, F5 Networks, Citrix, Aruba, Palo Alto Networks, A10 Networks, and more. Leveraging the power of machine learning to protect millions of businesses and individuals, Webroot secures the connected world. Webroot operates globally across North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Discover Smarter Cybersecurity® solutions at webroot.com.
Social Media: Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube | Facebook
About Carbonite
Carbonite provides a robust data protection platform for businesses, including backup, disaster recovery, high availability and workload migration technology. The Carbonite data protection platform supports businesses on a global scale with secure cloud infrastructure. To learn more, visit www.carbonite.com and follow us on Twitter at @Carbonite.
Carbonite, Inc. serves customers through three brands: Carbonite data protection, Webroot cybersecurity, and MailStore email archiving.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-revival-of-ransomware-webroot-reveals-2019s-nastiest-threats-300946737.html
SOURCE Webroot