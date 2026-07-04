RISE Aktie
WKN: 915677 / ISIN: JP3794400006
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04.07.2026 05:00:00
The Rise of Active ETFs: Can Fund Managers Outperform Passive Investing?
Given the popularity of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), it's hard to believe that the very first one became available in the U.S. in 1993. That was the year the SPDR S&P 500 ETF debuted, offering a basket of securities and tracking the performance of the S&P 500 index. In the intervening 33 years, investors have found numerous reasons to give ETFs a key role in their diversified portfolios. Most ETFs are passively managed, a fact that has led to attractively low expense ratios. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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