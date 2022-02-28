|
The rise of WebAssembly
In just four short years, WebAssembly has broken free of its origins as a useful browser-based technology and now powers some of the world's most complex distributed applications, from streaming platforms like Disney+ to e-commerce powerhouse Shopify.WebAssembly's journey beyond the browserWebAssembly, or WASM for short, was developed by the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) and first published in 2018. It is, in their words, a "compilation target," which means developers can bring their own code—typically Rust, C++, or AssemblyScript—and WebAssembly compiles it to bytecode to execute on the web browser at high speed.
