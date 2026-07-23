Rising Corporation Aktie
WKN DE: A41AEP / ISIN: JP3965410008
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23.07.2026 19:04:00
The rising cost of capital for companies today is starting to spook the stock market: ‘The worry is the spending might not pay off’
Alphabet says it plans to throw even more money at the AI build-out. The Iran war, oil back at $100 a barrel and rising bond yields make it all the more difficult for the market to stomach.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
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