The Ritz-Carlton Commissions Travel Poster Series by Artist Louis-Nicolas Darbon, Including Signed Portrait by Sir Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, in Celebration of the Brand's Ongoing Partners...

Building on The Ritz-Carlton brand's longstanding commitment to supporting the global community, all sales of the exclusive art series will go directly to Sutton Trust through The Ritz-Carlton Community Footprints Fund

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. has commissioned a series of travel posters created by artist partner Louis-Nicolas Darbon to celebrate the brand's ongoing partnership with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team. The Ritz-Carlton has a legacy of giving back through its Community Footprints program, and through this fund will donate all proceeds from the sale of the posters to Sutton Trust. Community Footprints is The Ritz-Carlton's social and environmental responsibility program guided by the principles to engage, to contribute and to inspire, with the goal of making a difference in child well-being and hunger and poverty relief.

"The Ritz-Carlton has a long history of giving back," commented Jenni Benzaquen, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader, The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis. "As we continue to expand our relationship with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, we are proud to support their partner, Sutton Trust, and its commitment to championing social mobility."

Louis-Nicolas Darbon, artist partner for The Ritz-Carlton brand, has created seven canvas travel posters, in addition to one portrait of Driver Sir Lewis Hamilton and one portrait of Driver George Russell as part of the series. The travel posters have been inspired by iconic cities from the 2022 season, including Miami, Montreal, Mexico City, Melbourne, Budapest, Singapore and Abu Dhabi. Each poster is available as an original canvas, sized at 90 cm x 120 cm and signed by Toto Wolff, Sir Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, and as a limited edition print sized at 76 cm x 101 cm. 10 prints will be available for each of the travel posters. The original canvas paintings are priced at $13,000 each, while the limited edition prints are $3,000 each. The original portraits of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team drivers Sir Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are each signed by the respective driver. The signed portraits are priced at $25,000.

Best known for his portraits of iconic figures, Louis-Nicolas Darbon is a London-based artist whose work has been exhibited both nationally and internationally, with solo shows in London, Mexico City, Tokyo, Los Angeles, Bangkok and more.

"We are delighted to have been able to introduce our partners at The Ritz-Carlton to one of our Accelerate 25 partners, the Sutton Trust," commented Paul Mills, Chief People Officer, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team. "The Sutton Trust achieves fantastic work and results with young people from disadvantaged backgrounds and being able to contribute to their ongoing success through the proceeds of the Travel Poster series is a great example of how our partnerships can work together to help us achieve our aim of a more diverse and inclusive team and sport."

Launched in December 2020, Accelerate 25 is the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team's five year program of action to make the team even more diverse and inclusive. It was created out of the belief that an inclusive culture drives innovation and creativity, resulting in improved performance both on and off the track. Through Accelerate 25, the Team has partnered with Sutton Trust, an educational charity based in the United Kingdom that aims to improve social mobility and address educational disadvantages for young people from non-privileged backgrounds through university and career access programmes, policy advocacy and research.

The Ritz-Carlton will launch the poster series with a private, experiential event on October 27 at The Ritz-Carlton, Mexico City. The immersive celebration, designed to enliven the senses, will include music, cocktails, art and entertainment, toasting the unveiling of the travel poster series, which were inspired by the vibrant colors, culture and backdrop of Grand Prix destinations worldwide. The canvases and posters are available for purchase at https://travelposterseries.com/.

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC currently operates more than 110 hotels in 35 countries and territories. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.marriott.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy ®

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with over 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. From The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis to W Hotels and more, Marriott Bonvoy has more luxury offerings than any other travel program. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

About Accelerate 25

Launched in December 2020, Accelerate 25 is Mercedes-AMGPETRONAS F1 Team's five year programme of action to make the team even more diverse and inclusive. An inclusive culture drives innovation and creativity, leading ultimately to improved performance both on and off the track.

About Sutton Trust

The Sutton Trust champions social mobility from birth to the workplace so that all young people have the chance to succeed in life. We do this through evidence-led programmes, agenda-setting research and policy influence. To learn more about The Sutton Trust, visit https://www.suttontrust.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-ritz-carlton-commissions-travel-poster-series-by-artist-louis-nicolas-darbon-including-signed-portrait-by-sir-lewis-hamilton-and-george-russell-in-celebration-of-the-brands-ongoing-partnership-with-the-mercedes-amg-petronas-301967752.html

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.