THE RITZ-CARLTON DEBUTS AN OASIS OF MODERN LUXURY IN THE HEART OF MANHATTAN

The Newly Constructed Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad Melds Contemporary Design and Legendary Service with Sky-High Culinary Offerings by Chef José Andrés

BETHESDA, Md, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton, part of Marriott Bonvoy®'s portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today announced the opening of The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad, debuting a new oasis of modern luxury in the heart of Manhattan. Soaring 50 stories above the dynamic North of Madison Square Park neighborhood, the newly constructed hotel and residences developed by New York-based Flag Luxury Group brings the brand's unparalleled service and refined elegance to one of the city's most vibrant and emerging districts.

"The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad represents a milestone moment in the evolution of The Ritz-Carlton brand," said Donna McNamara, Vice President and Global Brand Leader for The Ritz-Carlton. "With an exquisite design that blends the best of the brand and the destination, combined with the finest amenities, culinary offerings, and highly personalized service, The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad delivers an experience tailored to today's luxury guest. I know that travelers and locals alike will enjoy settling into Nubeluz, our rooftop bar, for spectacular views of the Manhattan skyline."

Rising 500 feet above New York's streets, the hotel takes its place within the city skyline as one of the tallest buildings in NoMad, the birthplace of American popular music at Tin Pan Alley and today a nexus of art, entertainment, fashion, and technology. World-renowned design teams, including Rafael Viñoly Architects, Rockwell Group, Lazaro Rosa-Violan Studio, Martin Brudnizki, and SUSSURUS International, deliver a bold, contemporary design that pays homage to the hotel's location in the city's vibrant Flower District. An impressive art collection by art curator, Culture Corps and Founding Partner Yvonne Force Villareal includes local artists Pat Steir, Ross Bleckner, and Donald Baechler. Seasonal floral installations throughout the hotel create a unique welcome experience for guests visiting the blossoming neighborhood.

"For our fifth hotel under The Ritz-Carlton brand, we were inspired by the brand's rich history and legacy of unwavering commitment to excellence. We married the genuine refined service that The Ritz-Carlton is known for with the kitchen of humanitarian and Michelin-starred Chef José Andrés for the next generation of a hotel luxury experience," said Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos, President of Flag Luxury Group.

The hotel's 250 guestrooms include 19 suites, with an additional 16 one- and two-bedroom penthouse residences. The guestrooms and public spaces all showcase elegant floral expressions such as natural elements and textures, that reflect the soft curvature of petals alongside sleek accents and lines, which echo New York City's verticality and city grid. Inspired by residential-style living, guestrooms feature bespoke furnishings and a neutral color palette that allow the expansive, light-filled living spaces and stunning city views to take center stage. The 2,100-square-foot Ritz-Carlton Suite, located on the hotel's 37th floor, features breathtaking views of Manhattan, a private wellness room complete with a Peloton® bike, separate living and dining areas, media room and 194-square-foot walk-in closet, and service entrance. All guestrooms include bathroom amenities by Diptyque, featuring the scent Philosykos – an ode to the fig tree.

The hotel's food and beverage partnership is truly unique, with all culinary venues and in-room dining helmed by Michelin-starred chef and global citizen José Andrés. Situated on the ground floor of the hotel, Zaytinya, a play on the Turkish word for olive oil, offers an innovative mezze menu and creative cocktails inspired by Turkish, Greek, and Lebanese cuisines. Designed by Rockwell Group, the 140-seat restaurant is saturated with a palette of bronze metals and white oak wood, with distinctive pops of blue and soft curves to channel the natural beauty of the Mediterranean.

An exciting addition to New York's nightlife scene, Nubeluz is located on the hotel's rooftop. It offers sweeping 270 degree views across Manhattan, complemented by an expansive menu of classic and signature cocktails, light bites, and an array of Tablas, where guests can build boards of jamon, queso, and embutidos hailing from Andrés' native Spain. Designed by Martin Brudnizki, the space acts as a glittering jewel box, with interiors that are a modern age reinterpretation of New York's glamorous past, including a combination of reflective surfaces, indulgent textiles, and modern materiality.

Located on the first floor of The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad, The Lobby Lounge and Bar is an oasis where guests can enjoy a morning pastry and coffee, an afternoon glass of champagne, or nightcap in the evening.

The Bazaar by José Andrés will make its New York debut in late 2022. This high-end avant-garde dining destination is a wild sensory adventure born of Andrés' Spanish roots where sophisticated cuisine, artful service, and playful theatrics come together. Each location has its own vision and promises both an inspiring both its culinary experience and dynamic aesthetic. The Bazaar, designed by Barcelona-based studio Lázaro Rosa-Viola, uses painted and natural wood, texturized glass, ceramic tiling, and drapery to create an atmosphere that is warm and distinct.

The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad offers a wide range of thoughtfully curated amenities designed to complement a highly personalized guest experience. Guests staying on the Club Level can enjoy access to the signature Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge, where they can relax or work while experiencing dedicated concierge service and a variety of culinary offerings throughout the day. The hotel also features a 6,800-square-foot signature Ritz-Carlton Spaand Fitness Center, including eight treatment rooms as well as separate sauna and steam rooms. Luxury skincare brand Augustinus Bader is bringing its signature facial, The Method, to The Ritz-Carlton Spa, offering a bespoke interpretation with the use of exclusive scents and oils inspired by the New York Flower District. For intimate gatherings, celebrations, or corporate functions, The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad also features 10,000 square feet of meeting space, including a vast, private outdoor terrace, with all banquet and catering culinary offerings also overseen by Andrés.

"I am honored to be leading a talented team of Ladies & Gentlemen as we open our doors to guests and locals alike in this everchanging and dynamic community," said Bastian Germer, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad. "We are excited to bring Manhattan a quintessential, yet freshly re-imagined, New York experience."

For further information and bookings, please visit www.ritzcarlton.com/nomad

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC currently operates more than 100 hotels in 34 countries and territories. For more information or reservations, visit the company website at www.ritzcarlton.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits, including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. From The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis to W Hotels and more, Marriott Bonvoy has more luxury offerings than any other travel program. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 8,000 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 139 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit www.marriott.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-ritz-carlton-debuts-an-oasis-of-modern-luxury-in-the-heart-of-manhattan-301593387.html

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.