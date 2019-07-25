The Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai, Pudong Joins Hands With Mikimoto and Launches "Pearl Treasures" Afternoon Tea

SHANGHAI, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Joining hands with MIKIMOTO, the time-honoured pearl brand with a hundred-year-long history, Aura Lounge & Jazz Bar at The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong combines the graceful and elegant beauty of pearls into the design of its exquisite refreshments. With highly dedicated crafts, Aura launches 10 delicious refreshments radiating resplendent brilliance and invites you to appreciate the glimmering while dynamic luster of pearls. In this season, we invite you to bestow grace upon the bows and adorn the dreamlike summer days with happiness. Welcome to taste the "Pearl Treasures" afternoon tea to set sail for an intimate journey.

The exquisite refreshments are presented on the racks made of pearl fritillaria and marble in a well-spaced manner. Inspired by pearl elements, pastry chefs incorporate ingenious conceptions in the refreshments. Each of them, no matter sweet or savoury, from the colour and lustre to the appearance and flavour, is worth appreciating and tasting. Among them, five are desserts featuring respective unique aura of luxury. Lemon ivory chocolate mousse tastes dense and fine, the hand-made white chocolate balls radiates pearl sheen under the light. Yuzu coconut cake is made from fresh Japanese pomelo features perfect balance of sweet and sour, being ideal for the summer. The unique shape of Litchi rose raspberry MIKIMOTO dessert is originated from MIKIMOTO M Collection, looking like an earring just taken off. MIKIMOTO M Collection uses initial 'M' of the brand MIKIMOTO as inspiration and the simple silhouette of alphabet 'M' comes to be the signature collection of MIKIMOTO. A simple yet elegant outline to trace the 'M' initial which is further set with dazzling diamonds and perfectly highlighted the magnificent of White South Sea Cultured Pearl.

As to the savoury refreshments, Executive Chef Mr. Christophe Gillino, integrating Japanese cuisine elements and creates five novel snacks with seasonal food materials. Smoked salmon flan with Japanese soy jelly, oyster salsa generates endless aftertaste. The orange flavoured lobster with mango asparagus jelly on classic crisp bread offers multiple luscious tastes. "We hope our guests to feel the spirit of quality pursuing from each of these pieces" as introduced by Chef Christophe Gillino, "Of course, the most important thing is the fabulous experience brought by the delicious food."

MIKIMOTO hopes that "adorning the necks of all women around the world with pearls", while The Ritz Carlton Shanghai, Pudong would like to bring the delicate afternoon tea for the gourmets from all over the world.

Along with the newly launched afternoon tea, The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong officially initiates its online activities. The hotel cooperates with MIKIMOTO and All Nippon Airways (ANA) and carries out specially designed journey for the guests. While tasting the exquisite food, the guests may participate in the special activity to win Shanghai-Tokyo dual roundtrip business class air tickets of ANA and three nights' stay at The Ritz-Carlton Tokyo. The lucky guests can also head for the MIKIMOTO Flagship Store in Ginza to have a closer experience of the amazing legendary brand.

MIKIMOTO "PEARL TREASURES" AFTERNOON TEA

Aura Lounge & Jazz Bar

52nd Floor, The Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai, Pudong

August to October, 2019

Monday to Friday 14:00-18:00 Saturday and Sunday 13:00-18:00

CNY 698 / set for two persons *

*All-inclusive price

For inquiries and reservation, please contact (86 21) 2020 1717 or restaurantrsvn.pudong@ritzcarlton.com

About MIKIMOTO

In 1893, MIKIMOTO's founder, Kokichi MIKIMOTO, successfully created the world's first cultured pearls, regardless of all the difficulties, trial-and-error experiments, and intense public scepticism. His success in cultivating the first cultured pearl in the world has marked a page in the history in human race. MIKIMOTO has used almost demanding standard selection of pearls for centuries since its inception has been the pursuit of the perfect combination of top-quality and classic style. Today, each MIKIMOTO jewelry is an encounter of classic design and the wonderful craftsmanship, highlighting a masterpiece of style, embodying MIKIMOTO jewelry's brand philosophy of sharpening technology, perfection and quality requirements after a history of 124 years.

About All Nippon Airways

All Nippon Airways (ANA) founded in 1952, the company did create a record of 1 billion passengers on Japan's domestic and international routes in 2003. Since its opening of the China route in 1987, ANA has paid special attention to its international routes in China market. Passengers departing from Beijing, Shanghai, Shenyang, Dalian, Qingdao, Hangzhou, Xiamen, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Wuhan and Hong Kong can enjoy ANA direct flights. Passengers can fly from 11 cities in China to Japan or fly to cities in Asia, North America and Europe with a stopover in Japan. Its flight routes are heading all over the world.

In 2019, ANA has been awarded the highest honor of "Five-Star Airlines" for seven consecutive years by Skytrax, a world-renowned aviation and airport rating agency. Besides, "WORLD'S BEST AIRPORT SERVICES" and "BEST BUSINESS CLASS ONBOARD CATERING" are also rewarded. From airport to aircraft inside, there are more than 800 service sectors, and only the airline company that provides customers with 5-star services can be awarded this great honor.

About The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong

The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong was opened on 21 June 2010. It is the luxury hotel brand's second hotel in the city, and it's seventh in China. Located in Shanghai IFC, the prime real estate in Lujiazui financial and entertainment center, the hotel complex is the masterpiece of world famous architect designer, Cesar Pelli.

The 285-room Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong occupies the top 18 floors of the Shanghai IFC Tower I. With interior designs by Richard Farnell, style of the hotel is contemporary with hints or new interpretations of 1930's Shanghai Art Deco. This gives a great sense of place to the hotel as guest rooms and restaurants embrace magnificent sweeping views over The Bund - the most intact collection of Art Deco architecture anywhere in the world.

The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong's guest rooms and suites range in size from 50 square meters to 410 square meters. There are three floors of Club accommodations and each club room enjoys access to the hotel's stunning Club Lounge on the 49th level. The hotel also offers a variety of dining options with four Shanghai, Pudong restaurants and a bar.

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, MD., part of Marriott International, Inc., currently operates more than 100 hotels and over 45 residential properties in 30 countries and territories. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.ritzcarlton.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

Marriott International, Inc.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,000 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 130 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott Bonvoy™, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG). For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

