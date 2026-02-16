Robinhood Aktie

WKN DE: A3CVQC / ISIN: US7707001027

16.02.2026 19:54:13

The Robinhood Rally: How to Supercharge Your Gains as Retail Trading Explodes

Robinhood's (NASDAQ: HOOD) stock rallied more than 600% over the past three years. The online brokerage's stock soared as declining interest rates, the AI boom, and a "fear of missing out" propelled the market to record highs and attracted a fresh rush of retail investors.From 2022 to 2025, Robinhood's revenue surged from $1.4 billion to $4.5 billion. It turned profitable in 2024, and its net income rose 33% to $1.9 billion in 2025. From 2025 to 2027, analysts expect its revenue and net income to grow at CAGRs of 19% and 18%, respectively.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
