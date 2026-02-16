Robinhood Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVQC / ISIN: US7707001027
|
16.02.2026 19:54:13
The Robinhood Rally: How to Supercharge Your Gains as Retail Trading Explodes
Robinhood's (NASDAQ: HOOD) stock rallied more than 600% over the past three years. The online brokerage's stock soared as declining interest rates, the AI boom, and a "fear of missing out" propelled the market to record highs and attracted a fresh rush of retail investors.From 2022 to 2025, Robinhood's revenue surged from $1.4 billion to $4.5 billion. It turned profitable in 2024, and its net income rose 33% to $1.9 billion in 2025. From 2025 to 2027, analysts expect its revenue and net income to grow at CAGRs of 19% and 18%, respectively.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Robinhood
|
13.02.26
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 letztendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.26
|Börse New York in Grün: S&P 500 verbucht nachmittags Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
11.02.26
|Stabiler Handel: S&P 500 letztendlich wenig verändert (finanzen.at)
|
11.02.26
|Robinhood verfehlt Umsatzprognose und meldet niedrigeres EPS - Aktie fällt kräftig (finanzen.at)
|
11.02.26
|Mittwochshandel in New York: S&P 500 liegt am Nachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
11.02.26
|Schwacher Handel: S&P 500 am Mittwochmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
11.02.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: S&P 500 präsentiert sich zum Start des Mittwochshandels fester (finanzen.at)
|
10.02.26
|Ausblick: Robinhood präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)