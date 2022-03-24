|
24.03.2022 14:00:00
The Rockefeller Foundation Commits USD 105M to Making Healthy and Sustainable Foods More Accessible Around the World
The Foundation's largest-ever investment in food and nutrition aims to reach 40 million underserved people in three years with Good Food that benefits human health, protects the planet and creates equitable opportunity
NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today The Rockefeller Foundation launched its new Good Food Strategy, which will invest USD 105 million over three years to increase access to healthy and sustainable foods for 40 million underserved people around the globe. The program will support a shift in public and private spending toward foods that are nutritious, regenerate the environment, and create equitable economic opportunity for people at every step of the food supply chain. The new strategy builds on the Foundation's investment in powering the food system with renewable energy, part of its historic 1 USD billion commitment to an inclusive, green recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and as an anchor partner of the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet.
The Good Food Strategy recognizes that the way the world produces and consumes food is failing both people and the planet. Despite the food system's $9 trillion global market value, two-thirds of people living in extreme poverty are agricultural workers and their families. Unhealthy diets account for one in five deaths worldwide, and the food system generates over a quarter of all greenhouse gas emissions.
"Because of climate change, food prices were already the highest in a decade, even before Russia's barbaric invasion of Ukraine further decimated global food supplies. Now, the world is on the precipice of a global humanitarian crisis." said Dr. Rajiv Shah, President, The Rockefeller Foundation. "The world must act — and act now. With this new commitment, the largest for nutrition in our history, The Rockefeller Foundation will help increase the supply of good, nourishing food and reimagine our food systems to make them more resilient for the future."
Over the next three years, The Rockefeller Foundation's Good Food Strategy will focus on three levers to increase access to affordable, healthy food; reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the food system; and expand economic opportunity for small- and mid-size food producers:
"The world is spending far too much on foods that are bad for people and bad for the planet," said Roy Steiner, Senior Vice President, Food Initiative, The Rockefeller Foundation. "The costs multiply in long-term damage to public health, the environment, and the livelihoods of people working in food supply chains. Our Good Food Strategy aims to reverse these trends, incentivizing progress toward a food system that respects the earth and all people."
The new strategy builds on The Rockefeller Foundation's decades-long commitment to food systems innovation. While historic approaches focused on increasing the quantity of food produced to avert famine, today the Foundation is working to ensure that quality foods are widely accessible and affordable, and that food policy and purchasing decisions are driven by a full understanding of the costs and benefits of what we eat. Last year, the Foundation launched the True Cost of Food Report, which evaluated all the ways food systems in the United States impact health, the environment, biodiversity, livelihoods, and much more, finding that the actual cost of food is three times its value. To inspire bold ideas for the future of food, the foundation also recently supported the Food Systems Vision Prize, an invitation for organizations across the globe to develop visions of the regenerative, equitable and nourishing food system that they aspire to create by the year 2050.
About The Rockefeller Foundation
The Rockefeller Foundation is a pioneering philanthropy built on collaborative partnerships at the frontiers of science, technology, and innovation to enable individuals, families, and communities to flourish. We work to promote the well-being of humanity and make opportunity universal. Our focus is on scaling renewable energy for all, stimulating economic mobility, and ensuring equitable access to healthy and nutritious food. For more information, sign up for our newsletter at www.rockefellerfoundation.org and follow us on Twitter @RockefellerFdn.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-rockefeller-foundation-commits-usd-105m-to-making-healthy-and-sustainable-foods-more-accessible-around-the-world-301509734.html
SOURCE The Rockefeller Foundation
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg weiter im Fokus: Wall Street uneins -- ATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Börsen in Asien schließen überwiegend tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten am Freitag zulegen. In den USA sind unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu beobachten. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche mehrheitlich tiefer.