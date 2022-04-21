THE ROMANS HAVE ARRIVED IN THE U.S.

London Creative PR Shop Expands to Brooklyn

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The most creatively awarded PR agency in the UK, The Romans, has opened its first overseas office in Brooklyn, New York. The office will be led by newly recruited Partner and Executive Vice President, Sarah Jenkins, formerly of experiential marketing agency NVE and previously Senior Vice President at BCW, also in New York.

As a widely celebrated global agency, The Romans holds a strong roster of clients within various sectors including Twitter, Dove, Ben & Jerry's, Duolingo, Method, Ecover, WWE and Formula E and has recently added a Sports & Entertainment division to their offering. Global advertising agency, Mother, has a minority stake in the business and The Romans will be sharing its US Brooklyn home.

Jenkins brings nearly two decades of experience at top-tier agencies, working across a stellar client portfolio with brands including Facebook, Apple, Spotify, AB InBev, Diageo, Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive, Mondelez International, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Chipotle. Under her direction at The Romans, the New York office has already signed on clients within the tech and retail spaces.

At NVE, a leading experiential agency, she headed up the Account Services department and at BCW Global, she worked closely with the agency's Polycultural Unit, which specialized in DE&I campaigns and initiatives, while serving on the Brand Solutions team. In her new role at The Romans, Jenkins will report directly to CEO Joe Mackay-Sinclair, who will divide his time between London and New York.

Speaking of her new role, Jenkins said, "The Romans was created because they were bored of boring PR and I share the same sentiment. U.S. clients today demand and deserve more. They want teams that operate with agility and deliver fresh, disruptive thinking dictated by trends, and that just so happens to be The Romans' superpower. In collaboration with Joe and the Mother team, we're growing the U.S. offering to deliver bold work powered by a diverse team of culture-obsessed communications experts."

Joe Mackay-Sinclair, CEO of The Romans added: "We've always prided ourselves on caring more about our people than our profit. So, when it came to launching in the US, we weren't waiting to find the right business case, we were waiting to find the right business leader. As we continue to grow our global footprint, we're looking for leaders just like SJ: compassionate, creative and commercial, to ensure our values and culture continue to live up to the same exacting standards of our output."

The Romans has been named UK Agency of The Year at a major awards show every year for the past five years, and is currently Campaign's PR Agency of The Year and PRovoke Media's Global Consumer Agency of The Year, and picked up multiple awards at the 2021 UK PR Week Awards. They also recently secured the Best Global Consumer Agency award at the 2022 Sabre Awards. Recent agency campaigns include releasing George Orwell's 1984 as 2021 for cybersecurity business Avast, to shine a light on the dangers of online surveillance; creating a fitness program to help those fasting during the holy month of Ramadan ; working with the Mayor of London to reopen the city to the world, post COVID; and launching a livestreamed comedy club for Twitter to support viewer's mental health during the pandemic. For more information, visit www.wearetheromans.com .

