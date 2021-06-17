The Rotary Club of Scarborough Charitable Foundation pledges $100,000 endowment for Centennial College scholarships

TORONTO, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The Rotary Club of Scarborough Charitable Foundation (RCoSCF) has made a generous pledge of $100,000 to Centennial College to create an endowment that will finance ongoing scholarships or other financial supports for students entering Centennial from a Scarborough high school or residing in a Scarborough neighborhood.

Foundation President Gerard Baribeau presented a cheque for $50,000 to

Dr. Craig Stephenson, President and CEO of Centennial College, as the first installment of the pledge. The Charitable Foundation's lifelong investment in students embarking on the next stage of their life journey is particularly noteworthy because it will fund entrance scholarships, which are in high demand.

"This endowment, which addresses two of Rotary's Areas of Focus – Education and Economic Development – continues Rotary's support of education at the community level," said President Gerard Baribeau.

Recognizing Centennial's anchor role in the local community since 1966, the Rotary Club of Scarborough has been providing scholarships to Scarborough Centennial students for many years. This new gift is a result of a long history of partnership between the Rotary Club of Scarborough and Centennial, most recently exemplified by the Scarborough Drive-Thru Ribfest that was successfully hosted at the college's Progress Campus last September.

Rotary Club representatives taking part in the cheque presentation on Tuesday, June 8, included Gerard Baribeau, Centennial Board of Governor and Rotarian Michael Cooksey, along with RCoSCF board members John Barrett, Skip Sears, Donna Worden, Eugene Burns and Marcy Tomassini.

