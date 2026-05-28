SK hynix Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWRE / ISIN: US78392B1070
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28.05.2026 18:06:00
The Roundhill Memory ETF (DRAM) Packages Micron, Sandisk, Samsung, and SK Hynix in 1 Ticker for Just $60. But There's a Catch.
The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution extends far beyond which chip designer makes the best graphics processing units (GPUs). At the core of AI workloads are memory and storage -- the DRAM and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips that keep massive training clusters fed with data at high speeds. As data centers scale to support larger AI models, memory demand is shifting from cyclical commodity swings to a sustained structural boom.On April 2, the Roundhill Memory ETF (NYSEMKT: DRAM) was launched. In its first 27 trading days, the fund amassed $6.5 billion in assets under management (AUM), making it the fastest launch of any ETF in history. The ETF IPO'd at $28 a share and is already trading at just over $60.DRAM packages the world's leading memory chipmakers into a single U.S.-listed vehicle, giving investors a streamlined way to benefit from the ongoing AI memory supercycle.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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