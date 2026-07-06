Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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06.07.2026 21:45:00
The Russell 2000 Just Did Something for the First Time Since 1991. Here's Why Investors Should Pay Attention.
The small-cap Russell 2000 has long underperformed the broader market, as large tech and, more recently, artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have siphoned off investor flows.That's why investors will likely be surprised to learn that the Russell 2000 significantly outperformed the broader market over the first six months of the year. In fact, the Russell 2000's 22% first-half gain is its best first-half performance since 1991.Interestingly, this is not entirely a traditional Russell 2000 outperformance story. Like much of the market, the index has changed. Here's why investors should pay attention.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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