The S&P 500 has soared in recent years on optimism about artificial intelligence (AI) stocks -- investors rushed to get in on these potentially game-changing players, and that movement boosted the overall index. Today, however, AI stocks are doing just the opposite, leading not only the S&P 500 but also the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite lower -- all three indexes finished last week in correction territory. A correction happens when an index falls at least 10% from its most recent peak.

AI stocks have come under pressure amid concerns about the infrastructure build-out. And last week's massive initial public offering of Anthropic -- the first pure-play AI company to go public -- though successful, added to the pressure.

So now, many investors may be asking themselves what's next for the stock market. With the S&P 500 in correction territory, it's a great idea to consider what history has to say.

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