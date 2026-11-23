The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) finished lower seven sessions in a row from Thursday, Nov. 12, through Friday, Nov. 20. In that stretch, the index fell from 7,619 to 6,910, a drop of around 9%. From its record close, 7,818.93 on Oct. 6, the index was down around 12%.

The skid also wiped out the index's bounce from Nov. 5, a day it shed around 4% as chipmakers and other artificial intelligence (AI) stocks sold off.

This was its first losing streak this long since the seven-session slide that ended Feb. 28, 2020, and its first of six or more sessions since April 2024, when the index dropped six straight sessions from April 12 through April 19. And this one cut deeper than most. The median streak of six or more sessions since 1950 knocked around 4% off the index.

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