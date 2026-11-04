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04.11.2026 01:08:02

The S&P 500 Fell in Both September and October for Only the 17th Time Since 1950. Here's What Usually Followed.

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) closed September at 7,651.54 and October at 7,580.07. That's two monthly losses in a row, of around 0.5% and 0.9%, and the first time since 2023 that the index has dipped in both months.

October's loss came late. Heading into its last session, the index was up around 0.9% for the month, and a fall of about 1.8% on Oct. 30 sent it under September's close. Yet the S&P 500 has risen around 11% this year and finished October within about 3% of the record it set on Oct. 6.

I wanted to see what has usually come next. With month-end closes (price only, no dividends), I found 16 past years since 1950 when the index dropped in both months. That comes to around one year in five.

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