Giving credit where it's due, the market's bounced back reasonably well from its horrific Thursday two weeks ago. Specifically, after plunging 4.3% on Nov. 5, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) gained back 3.6% by Nov. 11, paring back much of the index's biggest single-day setback since April 2025 (it dropped 2.7% in the two trading days that followed). Investors seem torn right now.

That one-day sell-off is still a stark reminder of just how vulnerable the market is here, seven months since the last major price correction. Only this time, the S&P 500 is even more expensive, interest rates are inching higher again, and inflation has taken another seven months' worth of toll on the economy.

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