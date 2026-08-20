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20.08.2026 09:55:00
The S&P 500 Has Gained More Than 33% Since Trump's Election. Here's What That Means for Investors Heading Into Midterms.
Despite fears by economists and consumers that the U.S. economy is on the brink of a recession, the stock market has been booming for years. And this election season, every politician wants to tell you that this boom is happening only because of their policies, and not because of policies favored by their opponent.Since President Donald Trump's reelection on Nov. 5, 2024, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has risen 33.5%, a better-than-average return. And that's in spite of a number of (mercifully brief) pullbacks following the "Liberation Day" tariff announcements and the onset of the war with Iran.But as the midterm elections draw nearer, smart shareholders are wondering how the results could impact their holdings. Here's what investors should do to prepare their portfolios for the midterms and their aftermath.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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